Shooting in Fashion District result of dispute, investigators say
Police markers scattered across Portland Street near King Street where gunfire erupted early July 3, 2018.
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 12:12PM EDT
A shooting that occurred in the city’s Fashion District early Tuesday morning was the result of a dispute involving up to six men and left one man with a bullet lodged in his hip, investigators said Wednesday.
The incident occurred near King Street West and Portland Street at around 2:40 a.m.
Police said a dispute arose among a group of men and one of them pulled a firearm and fired nine times.
One bullet struck a man in his 20s in the hip.
Paramedics told CP24 Tuesday that the victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police said Wednesday they do not know how the male suspect fled the scene and they do not yet have a description of him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 14 Division at 416-808-1406.