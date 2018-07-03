

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man suffered serious injuries after he was shot in Toronto’s Fashion District early this morning.

The incident occurred near King Street West and Portland Street at around 2:40 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear but police say one male victim may have been struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting.

Paramedics told CP24 Tuesday that a man, who is believed to be in his late 20s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Police say it appears that a white SUV in the area at the time was struck by a bullet.

The vehicle fled the scene but was later located by investigators.

None of the occupants of the SUV were injured and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet provided any suspect or vehicle descriptions.

Police could not confirm if the victim was leaving a club in the area at the time of the shooting.