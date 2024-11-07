Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 4:25 p.m. at a home on Digby Crescent near Aldergrove Drive, which is in the vicinity of Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road.
In the footage released by police, a suspect is seen getting out of a dark-coloured Acura TLX sedan a few houses away from where the shooting occurs.
The footage then shows the suspect walking along the roadway until he arrives at a specific home with its garage door open.
The suspect runs into the garage and opens fire on a man who was inside, with the entire incident unfolding in less than five seconds.
After the shooting, the suspect then runs back to the street and hops into the same vehicle that had previously dropped him off and was now parked outside the home.
Police say that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
The suspect remains outstanding.
He is described as a described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black face mask.
The getaway vehicle is described as a dark-coloured, newer-model Acura TLX sedan.
“Investigators believe the incident is targeted and are appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward. Additionally, they are seeking surveillance video or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the shooting,” a news release issued on Thursday notes.
The release of the footage comes just days after York police released footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a home in the Township of King during a botched home invasion.
The victim in that incident also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
