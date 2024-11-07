Here’s a list of services affected by the Brampton city workers strike

Around 1,200 municipal workers in Brampton went on strike as of Nov. 7 after their union and the city failed to reach an agreement in months of negotiations.

The strike affects a range of city services. Here’s what’s impacted.

Transit

While the city says that all services are operating, it adds that they “are experiencing significant disruptions.” Transit users are being encouraged to make alternate travel plans.

Fire and Emergency Services

All services are operating as usual.

Animal services

Shelter tours are cancelled and longer wait time may be possible for other services.

Recreation

Some recreation centres may be closed and others will operate at reduced hours.

Rentals that were scheduled for a time when a facility is now closed will be cancelled. Permit holders will be refunded accordingly, the city says.

Drop-in and other programs will continue to run at open facilities during their reduced hours of operation.

Service Brampton

Three Service Brampton kiosks are temporarily closed: Cassie Campbell Community Centre; Gore Meadows Community Centre; and Save Max Sportsplex.

Service is otherwise operating as usual, but with longer wait times.

City Clerk’s Office

Those looking to get hitched can still do so, but they may need to cross a picket line to get their marriage licence. Marriage ceremonies are also operating, however the city says that new marriage ceremony requests “will be scheduled tentatively” and will need to be confirmed one week prior to the date.

Commissioning of documents, and citizen appointments are cancelled until further notice.

Building

The Building and Business Portal will be temporarily unavailable for applying for permits or booking inspections. The city says it will not be accepting or reviewing building permit applications until further notice.

Services have been reduced at the Building division and longer response times are possible.

Court and Administrative Services

Longer wait times may be possible for court services.

The Provincial Offences Court at 5 Ray Lawson Boulevard remains open, however. The city also notes that its offices remain open for all administrative penalty matters.

Enforcement and By-law Services

Service levels have been reduced and staff are focusing on “vital services and safety-related complaints.”

Performing Arts

Performances at the Rose Theatre, Lester B. Pearson and Cyril Clark are impacted by the strike. Performances of “We Will Rock You” are affected and the city says it will be reaching out to affected ticket holders.

You can find the latest updates on city services during the strike on the City of Brampton’s website.