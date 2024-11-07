Here’s a list of services affected by the Brampton city workers strike
Around 1,200 municipal workers in Brampton went on strike as of Nov. 7 after their union and the city failed to reach an agreement in months of negotiations.
The strike affects a range of city services. Here’s what’s impacted.
Transit
While the city says that all services are operating, it adds that they “are experiencing significant disruptions.” Transit users are being encouraged to make alternate travel plans.
Fire and Emergency Services
All services are operating as usual.
Animal services
Shelter tours are cancelled and longer wait time may be possible for other services.
Recreation
Some recreation centres may be closed and others will operate at reduced hours.
Rentals that were scheduled for a time when a facility is now closed will be cancelled. Permit holders will be refunded accordingly, the city says.
Drop-in and other programs will continue to run at open facilities during their reduced hours of operation.
Service Brampton
Three Service Brampton kiosks are temporarily closed: Cassie Campbell Community Centre; Gore Meadows Community Centre; and Save Max Sportsplex.
Service is otherwise operating as usual, but with longer wait times.
City Clerk’s Office
Those looking to get hitched can still do so, but they may need to cross a picket line to get their marriage licence. Marriage ceremonies are also operating, however the city says that new marriage ceremony requests “will be scheduled tentatively” and will need to be confirmed one week prior to the date.
Commissioning of documents, and citizen appointments are cancelled until further notice.
Building
The Building and Business Portal will be temporarily unavailable for applying for permits or booking inspections. The city says it will not be accepting or reviewing building permit applications until further notice.
Services have been reduced at the Building division and longer response times are possible.
Court and Administrative Services
Longer wait times may be possible for court services.
The Provincial Offences Court at 5 Ray Lawson Boulevard remains open, however. The city also notes that its offices remain open for all administrative penalty matters.
Enforcement and By-law Services
Service levels have been reduced and staff are focusing on “vital services and safety-related complaints.”
Performing Arts
Performances at the Rose Theatre, Lester B. Pearson and Cyril Clark are impacted by the strike. Performances of “We Will Rock You” are affected and the city says it will be reaching out to affected ticket holders.
You can find the latest updates on city services during the strike on the City of Brampton’s website.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden delivers remarks following Trump's win
Joe Biden's name wasn't on the ballot, but history will likely remember Kamala Harris' resounding defeat as his loss too.
PM Trudeau revives Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee after Trump win
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reviving a special cabinet committee dedicated to Canada-U.S. relations, following Republican Donald Trump's re-election.
Police in southern Mexico find 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway
Police in a southern Mexico region rife with drug cartel violence have found 11 bodies, including two of minors, dumped by a highway, prosecutors in the state of Guerrero said Thursday.
The world's 10 richest people got a record US$64 billion richer from Trump's re-election
Wednesday wasn't just a good day for Donald Trump. The wealth of the world’s 10 richest people also soared by a record amount, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Video shows suspect shooting man inside Markham, Ont. garage
Police have released video footage showing a suspect shooting a man inside a Markham garage in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu
A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.
Wayne Gretzky, Elon Musk and a few pro golfers: Here's who attended Trump's victory party
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump welcomed a variety of attendees at his victory celebrations in Florida this week, from his family, supporters and political allies to a selection of high-profile figures.
43 monkeys escape from a South Carolina medical lab. Police say there is no serious danger
Forty-three monkeys escaped from a compound used for medical research in South Carolina but the nearby police chief said there is 'almost no danger' to the public.
A murder trial is closing in the killings of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana
A murder trial in the small Indiana town of Delphi was wrapping up Thursday after weeks of testimony and evidence surrounding the fate of two teenage girls who vanished during a winter hike in 2017. Their killings went unsolved for years before police arrested a man who lived and worked in the same town.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'It ruined my life': Former Montreal nursing student seeks $600K in damages after sexual assault at college
A Montreal woman says her dream of becoming a nurse was destroyed after she was sexually assaulted by a former supervisor in his office at John Abbott College in 2021 when she was a student.
-
Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
-
'Aging membership, aging buildings:' Some legion branches struggle to keep doors open
The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Montreal's Verdun borough meets once a week in a community centre space it rents by the hour, less than 500 metres from the elegant brick building it sold over a decade ago when maintenance costs got too high.
Ottawa
-
6 people arrested during police operation at Guertin arena in Gatineau, Que.
Six people have been arrested during a police operation outside the Robert Guertin Centre in Gatineau, Que., where a homeless encampment has been located for months.
-
Flair Airlines departs Ottawa Airport
Flair Airlines has departed the Ottawa International Airport, citing "insufficient demand to compensate for the airport's high fees."
-
Suspect in March Road robbery, witness sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect and a possible witness to a robbery that happened last month on March Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake man charged with arson after home doused with gas
A northern Ontario man is charged with arson and is accused of pouring gasoline on a family member's house, threatening to burn it down.
-
One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB appeal dismissed in defamation lawsuit by former teacher
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) in an attempt to prevent a former teacher’s defamation lawsuit from proceeding to trial.
-
Double-fatal crash in Perth County
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash at the intersection of Line 67, in Perth East, where a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle had collided.
-
Kitchener’s Boathouse to reopen this month
After being closed since 2019, the City of Kitchener will reopen a well-known venue in Victoria Park.
London
-
Double-fatal crash in Perth County
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police, fire and EMS were sent to the crash at the intersection of Line 67, in Perth East, where a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle had collided.
-
LDCSB confirms 'Leadership Planning Session' cost over $16,000
The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed to CTV News that it spent $16,259 on a two-day meeting for 26 senior staff members.
-
Derelict building might get date with wrecking ball — finally
A longtime eyesore in east London has decayed to the point of requiring more drastic action by city hall.
Windsor
-
Suspects sought after west Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects after a commercial break-in in west Windsor.
-
'Their sacrifice was huge': Windsor airman part of Canadian crew memorialized in the UK
Windsor airman who were part of the Canadian crew are being memorialized in the United Kingdom.
-
Mitchell, Ont. singer-songwriter pens Remembrance Day songs
A singer-songwriter from Mitchell, Ont. has written two songs reflecting on the sacrifices made by soldiers and veterans.
Barrie
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
-
Three youth suspects at large for breaking into gas station
Police in Barrie are searching for three teenage suspects who allegedly broke into a Shell Gas Station on Bayfield Street Wednesday evening.
-
Intersection closed after cement truck loses mixer
A major Barie intersection was closed Thursday morning after a cement truck reportedly lost its mixer.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Chief Peguis Trail leaves pedestrian dead
A Wednesday night crash on Chief Peguis Trail has left one person dead.
-
Classes resume after truck crashes into Winnipeg school
Classes are set to resume at Winnipeg’s Holy Cross School after a truck crashed into the building earlier in the week.
-
Family says Canadian government not recognizing fallen veteran
Remembrance Day is just around the corner; however, one Manitoba family says their fallen veteran isn't being remembered - at least not by the Canadian government.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW N.S. RCMP confirms man who killed wife in Enfield was a retired Mountie
The Nova Scotia RCMP has now confirmed a man who killed his wife and then killed himself in Enfield, N.S., last month was a retired Mountie.
-
Sacred ground: Canadian delegation in Belgium for Remembrance Day ceremonies
CTV News is part of a Canadian delegation commemorating fallen Indigenous Canadian service members from the First World War. The group will attend a series of ceremonies and events throughout Belgium right up until Remembrance Day.
-
N.S. election: PCs promise free hospital parking, Liberals to reduce immigration levels
Nova Scotia’s political parties continue to make announcements and promises as they approach the upcoming provincial election on Nov. 26.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Edmonton
-
Scaffolding company fined in Peace River Pulp Mill death
The supplier of scaffolding a worker fell from and died at the Peace River Pulp Mill in 2022 has been fined $350,000.
-
Holyrood housing project goes up in flames
Firefighters were called to another home under construction early Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Week ends with temperatures near record highs
Temperatures in Edmonton today and tomorrow will be more on par with early-to-mid September highs and lows, rather than early November.
Calgary
-
Fastball fraud: Woman charged with embezzling from Calgary baseball association
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a woman employed by a local baseball association after more than $125,000 was taken from the organization's accounts.
-
Stoney Trail closed due to crash at 17 Avenue S.W.
Stoney Trail was shut down on Thursday morning following a serious crash in the southwest.
-
Appeal denied for man convicted 2020 murder outside Calgary's Portico Lounge
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied an appeal from Samuel Lugela, who was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 shooting.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Sask. Premier Scott Moe names cabinet ministers following election win
Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.
-
Here's a look at the important issues in Regina, according to voters
A recent poll conducted by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research is giving a look at what issues matter most for prospective voters in Saskatchewan's capital city ahead of the Nov. 13 municipal election.
-
'Dangerously high' levels of Radon gas present in one in three Sask. homes: study
One in three homes in Saskatchewan appear to have dangerously high radon gas levels, according to a recent report from the Evict Radon National study team.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Sask. Premier Scott Moe names cabinet ministers following election win
Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Homelessness, shelters and crime top of mind for Saskatoon voters, new poll shows
Social issues are top of mind for Saskatoon residents as they prepare to head to the polls on Wednesday to choose their next mayor and councillors.
Vancouver
-
CRAB Park campers brace for eviction
People living in a small encampment at CRAB Park are preparing for eviction Thursday morning.
-
Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.
-
A look at potential fresh faces around Premier David Eby's next B.C. cabinet table
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 18, and it will have to feature a significant number of new ministers after last month's election saw several incumbents defeated while others didn't run.
Vancouver Island
-
A look at potential fresh faces around Premier David Eby's next B.C. cabinet table
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 18, and it will have to feature a significant number of new ministers after last month's election saw several incumbents defeated while others didn't run.
-
What does a Trump presidency mean for Canada and B.C.?
Hours after Donald Trump's win, the impact his presidency will have in Canada was front and centre in Ottawa during Question Period, where Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Trudeau traded shots Wednesday.
-
Who ruined Hobo Hot Springs? Ministry investigates as mystery roils Harrison, B.C.
The steaming waters in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, 130 kilometres east of Vancouver, could once be enjoyed in pools known as the Hobo Hot Springs for free — unlike the neighbouring Harrison Hot Springs Resort where users of its pools must be resort guests.