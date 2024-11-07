TORONTO
Toronto

    • Cyclist, 13, airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Ajax

    Police tape is shown at the scene after a 13-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning. Police tape is shown at the scene after a 13-year-old cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning.
    Share

    A 13-year-old cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Thursday morning.

    It happened on Rossland Road West.

    Police say that the victim has life-threatening injuries.

    Rossland Road is currently closed in both directions between Carter Bennett Drive and Ravenscroft Road to accommodate the police investigation.

    The driver involved in the collision remained on scene, police say.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News