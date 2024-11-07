TORONTO
    • Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate

    A person walks through Queen's Park in Toronto, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
    Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, which the government house leader says is due to a short legislative sitting.

    The government has significantly reduced debate and committee time on the proposed law that would force municipalities to seek permission to install bike lanes when they would remove a car lane.

    It also passed the fall economic statement that contains legislation to send out $200 cheques to taxpayers with reduced debating time.

    The province tabled a bill Wednesday afternoon that would extend the per-vote subsidy program, which funnels money to political parties, until 2027.

    That bill passed third reading Thursday morning with no debate and is awaiting royal assent.

    Government House Leader Steve Clark did not answer a question about whether the province is speeding up passage of the bills in order to have an election in the spring, which Premier Doug Ford has not ruled out.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

