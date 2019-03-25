

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Porter Airlines will be offering bi-weekly flights between Toronto and Muskoka this summer.

In a news release issued Monday, the airline said that Muskoka had “established itself among the world’s iconic summer retreats.”

“Muskoka is an inspiring destination that attracts travellers from near and far,” said Robert Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. “This new route serves as a great opportunity to link Muskoka to our North American network.”

The 20-minute flight will run twice a week on Thursdays and Mondays between Billy Bishop Airport and Muskoka Airport. The airline said that connecting flights will be made available at Billy Bishop Airport for those travelling to other areas of Canada or the United States.

The flight will cost Ontario travellers about $70 for a one-way trip to the popular poplar cottage and retreat destination.

The service will begin on June 27 and run until Sept. 3.