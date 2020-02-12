TORONTO -- Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they believe to be responsible for a January shooting that sent a young boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Gordon Street, in the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North, on Jan. 23 just before 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a seven-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition later stabilized. Police said that the boy is now out of hospital, but faces a "long road to recovery."

Police said that the shots came from outside the residence, in the backyard, striking the boy who was on the main floor of the home at the time of the incident.

Three adults and one other child were inside the residence at the time, but no other injuries were reported, police said.

Investigators believe the home was targeted, but the child was an “unintended victim,” Det.-Sgt. Jim Callender said the following day.

Some of the people inside the home, at the time of the incident, were known to police, investigators said.

Police are now searching for 20-year-old Jayden Pitter in connection with the incident.

“After discharging the firearm, police believe the suspect fled from the rear yard into a vehicle waiting on Gordon Street and sped east. The vehicle has now been identified. The firearm involved is still outstanding,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Pitter is facing a number of charges, including discharge firearm with intent, aggravated assault, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and careless use of a firearm. He is also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of failure to comply with probation, two counts of failure to comply with youth probation, as well as failure to comply with recognizance and three counts of failure to comply with a prohibition order.

Hamilton Police have issued an arrest warrant for the shooting of a seven-year-old on Gordon Street in #HamOnt last month. Jayden Pitter is facing numerous charges in connection with the shooting. If seen, do not approach and call 911. Read more: https://t.co/pKdj5tGFGX — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 12, 2020

Police said that Pitter should be considered dangerous, and if seen, people are asked to not approach him, but instead to call 911 immediately.

Police said they believe there are people who have information in connection with the incident and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Daryl Reid at (905) 546-3825. Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Kayla Goodfield.