

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside an Oshawa home early Wednesday morning.

Gunshots rang out in the Bloor Street and Ritson Road area shortly before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they entered a commercial/residential building where police say they found a man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

Despite efforts to resuscitate the 24-year-old victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

“At this point we are still working on notification and so we want to withhold any information as far as the identity of the deceased until we speak with his family,” Const. George Tudos told reporters at the scene.

No suspect information has been provided and no arrests have been made.

Tudos said the property is both a car dealership and a residence.

Residents in the area say they often see people coming and going from the home.

“(There are a) couple people living upstairs. Downstairs you see ten people, sometimes you see two. It’s only a one bedroom apartment but there’s a lot of people living in that house,” one resident, who did not provide his name, told CTV News Toronto.

The same resident said the owner of the building has been trying to evict at least one of the tenants for some time now.

He said it’s not unusual for police cruisers and ambulances to be outside the home.

Tudos confirmed that police have attended the residence before for other “police-related incidents” but would not provide any further details. It’s unclear if the victim lived there.

“Right now we are still trying to piece together exactly what happened so we don’t have any suspect descriptors at this point,” he added.

Bloor Street East was closed between Ritson Road and Simcoe Street for several hours for the ongoing police investigation.

“We had a large perimeter set up initially. I guess we were trying to figure out exactly where the incident took place,” Tudos said.

“As our homicide investigators arrived on scene, I know that they have now authorized that portion of the roadway to be opened.

The coroner and Durham police’s forensic teams are on scene investigating.