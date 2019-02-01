

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in a condo complex in a residential area of Milton on Friday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Main Street East and Maple Avenue at 2:55 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

A man in his 20s was located in the area with injuries and taken to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment.

He remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

A large number of officers arrived at the scene to conduct a search.

The public is asked to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.