TORONTO -- A 20-year-old man killed in Hamilton, Ont. this weekend has been identified by police.

Investigators said a male victim was found deceased at an address on Binbrook Road early Sunday morning.

Police were reportedly called to the home due to a disturbance.

The victim was identified by officers on Sunday afternoon as Hamilton resident Brock Beck.

His cause of death has not been released and no suspect information has been provided by officials thus far.

This is the city’s 10th homicide of the year, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4067 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.