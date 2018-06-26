

CTV News Toronto





A man shot dead inside a Toronto public housing highrise on Monday morning has been identified as a 41-year-old man.

Brent Young was found in a third-floor unit of a building near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said he was found suffering from “obvious trauma as a result of gunshot wounds” and died at the scene.

Det. Rob Choe told reporters that investigators had obtained and are reviewing security camera footage from the building but have not yet identified possible suspects.

He said it appears the incident was “contained to the unit” where Young was found. It’s not known whether he lived at the Toronto Community Housing building.

A friend of the victim told CP24 that Young was a “family man.” She said he had lost a son in a fatal collision almost a year ago to the day.

Young’s death capped off a weekend of violence in the city. Over the course of 48 hours, four people were killed in three separate shootings and a fifth person was stabbed to death.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders addressed the recent pattern of gun violence in the city on Monday, saying the shootings are likely a result of street gang activity.

He told CP24 that the force can’t ‘arrest their way out of this’ and that new strategies need to be implemented to improve the situation.