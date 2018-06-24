

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two men are dead following a shooting in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

Paramedics and police were called to a home on Lightwood Drive, near Albion Road and Kipling Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When emergency crews arrived at the residence, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were identified by police as the two victims.

The names of the men have not been released and their relationship is not known at this time.

“We don’t have too much more on who they are or what their relation is to this property at this time,” Sgt. Jeff Alderdice told CP24 at the scene.

“I can’t really speak to what was taking place at the time. Our investigation is in its infancy so we’ll have more information as it develops.”

Police also were unable to confirm if the victims were shot inside or outside the home.

Police have not provided any information about possible suspects.

“The suspects remain at large. We don’t have information at this time but we are definitely seeking witnesses and any input from the public,” Alderdice said.

“Certainly any resident in this area that has any information, we would love to speak with them. If they do check their property and they find anything of an evidentiary nature, then they should contact us right away.”

Homicide detectives are currently leading the investigation and the Toronto Police Service’s forensic identification unit was spotted at the scene Sunday.

“Our forensic officers will spend many hours processing the scene, collecting pieces of evidences,” Alderdice said.