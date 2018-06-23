

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead after an apparent stabbing at a plaza in Etobicoke.

Police say that they were first called to a plaza on Martin Grove Road south of Finch Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. for a reported fight.

Det. Sgt. Kevin Leahy said two males were observed by officers on patrol fighting in the plaza.

Paramedics said that a male victim was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police, however, later confirmed that the victim had died in hospital.

Officers pursued and later detained the suspect a short distance from the scene, Leahy said.

The suspect will be charged with first degree murder and is likely to appear in court on Sunday morning at 2201 Finch Avenue West.

“Obviously we are looking into what brought the suspect and victim together at this location,” Leahy said

Officers are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin.

Investigators have obtained some surveillance video of the incident and spoken to some witnesses but will canvas for more.