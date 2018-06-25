

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead following a shooting at a building in the downtown core early this morning.

It happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say they were called to the area for a reported shooting and when they arrived, a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Reports from the scene suggest that the shooting occurred on the third floor of the building and the man may have been shot in the back.

Amie Phillips, a resident of the building who claims to have known the victim for decades, said the man lived in the west end but visited friends at the Sherbourne Street apartment complex from time to time.

She described the victim as a “family man” who had lost a son in a fatal collision one year ago.

“He tragically died a year to the date that his son did,” Phillips said.

She said she heard the shots ring out early Monday morning but wasn’t quite sure what the noise was.

“I heard two bangs and then a pause… and then I heard two more bangs,” Phillips said.

“I thought maybe a garbage truck was close by or something so kind of brushed it off.”

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or provided any information about possible suspects.

Investigators say they are looking for video surveillance footage in the area.