TORONTO
Toronto

Murder suspect arrested in St. Catharines following hours-long standoff

The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
Share

A suspect in a deadly daylight shooting in St. Catharines was arrested over the weekend following an hours-long standoff, police say.

The shooting took place at around 1:40 p.m. on Friday near Division and Riordon streets.

Police arrived to find two adult males with gunshot wounds.

One was rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased while the other was taken to a hospital outside of Niagara Region, where they are still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, police released an image of a suspect who they described as “armed and dangerous.”

In a news release on Sunday, police confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon at a home on Churchill Street following “several hours of negotiations.”

Daniel Dale Rosebush, 47, of St. Catharines, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say that they continue to search for an associated wanted in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, while the motive for the shooting remains unclear police say that investigators have information to suggest that it was targeted.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH Brawl erupts in Serbian parliament

Scuffles broke out in the Serbian parliament on Monday after opposition legislators raised banners accusing the ruling coalition of trying to shirk responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people earlier this month.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News