Murder suspect arrested in St. Catharines following hours-long standoff

A suspect in a deadly daylight shooting in St. Catharines was arrested over the weekend following an hours-long standoff, police say.

The shooting took place at around 1:40 p.m. on Friday near Division and Riordon streets.

Police arrived to find two adult males with gunshot wounds.

One was rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased while the other was taken to a hospital outside of Niagara Region, where they are still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, police released an image of a suspect who they described as “armed and dangerous.”

In a news release on Sunday, police confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon at a home on Churchill Street following “several hours of negotiations.”

Daniel Dale Rosebush, 47, of St. Catharines, has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police say that they continue to search for an associated wanted in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, while the motive for the shooting remains unclear police say that investigators have information to suggest that it was targeted.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service.