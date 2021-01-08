TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford delivered a grim warning Friday as COVID-19 cases in Ontario surge to unprecedented levels.

He said that if basic public health measures “continue to be ignored” in the province, the consequences “will be dire.”

“The shutdown won’t end at the end of January, and we will have to look at more extreme measures,” he said.

“This is the most serious situation we’ve ever been in since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The premier made the comments while saying that new COVID-19 modelling would be released on Monday or Tuesday of next week and that the data would be so shocking, residents will “fall off their chair” upon its release.

“Everything is on the table right now. There will be further measures, because this is getting out of control and we have to do whatever it takes,” Ford said.

"We are in a crisis. It it is scary. And we need to work together."

Ontario shattered its COVID-19 record Friday as more than 4,200 cases were logged, citing a data backlog that accounts for about 450 of the new infections. However, even if those 450 cases were removed from Friday’s total there would still be a record 3,799 new infections logged.

Ford stopped short of saying which public health restrictions his government is considering, but has said that a curfew, similar to the one imposed in Quebec earlier this week, is an option.

Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that the current spread of COVID-19 in the province has forced health officials to consider the more stringent measures and that such restrictions could resemble those seen in the spring.

"Today's numbers, to be frank, are scary," she said, while underscoring that hospitals across the province are struggling to provide care for both COVID-19 and non COVID-19 patients.

"The hospitals are starting to have to cut back on elective surgeries and other very important procedures that require ICU care."

In a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto on Thursday, Ontario Health’s President and CEO Matthew Anderson told hospitals to prepare to accept COVID-19 patients from across the province as space in intensive care reaches capacity.

