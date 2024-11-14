Police search for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a person in Toronto's east end

TORONTO
    Terry McKnight
    Toronto police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly sexually assaulted one person he met at a bar in the city’s east end last year.

    Police said they got a call for a sexual assault on Dec. 8, 2023, in the area of Danforth Avenue and Main Street.

    Investigators learned that after meeting at a bar, the man and the victim went back to her home, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

    More than 11 months later, on Thursday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Terry McKnight.

    He is wanted for eight charges including, sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, threatening death and intimidating justice participant.

    Police have released a photo of McKnight and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

