Niagara police warn public following reports of spiked drinks at social venues in region

Police have issued a warning following reports of drinks being spiked at social venues in Niagara Region.

In the warning, issued on Thursday, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said that it is urging residents to “remain vigilant, take extra precautions with their beverages, and stay aware of their surroundings to ensure personal safety.”

They said that drink tampering may lead to health risks and place individuals in vulnerable situations. They are urging people to never leave their drink unattended, be cautious of accepting drinks from strangers or people they don’t fully know, and look out for friends and alert them to these safety measures.

“If you suspect that you or someone else’s drink has been tampered with, seek medical attention immediately and report the incident to the Niagara Regional Police Service,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.