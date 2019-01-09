

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





One person has been rushed to a trauma centre after a shooting in Rexdale.

It happened at Elmhurst Plaza, in the area of Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive, at around 9:20 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said one person was rushed to hospital via emergency run. They did not specify the extent of the injuries.

Police said up to four suspects fled the area.

Yellow police tape cordoned off most of the plaza late Wednesday. A white sedan with its emergency lights flashing was inside the police tape, with evidence markers on the ground nearby.

Bystanders in the area reported hearing as many as five shots fired.

No suspect descriptions have been provided so far.