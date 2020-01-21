TORONTO -- Pride Toronto says that Olivia Nuamah is no longer the head of the organization.

The group, which is responsible for organizing the city’s annual Pride festivities, said in a short tweet Tuesday that Nuamah has been out of the role since last week.

“This message is to inform you that, as of Wednesday, January 15th, Olivia Nuamah is no longer the Executive Director of Pride Toronto. We would like to thank her for her years of service to Pride,” the tweet read.

The organization did not provide a reason for her sudden departure.

Nuamah came on board as the organization’s executive director early in 2017 following the departure of Mathieu Chantelois.

During her time at the helm of Pride Toronto, she was tasked with trying to repair a fragile working relationship between the city’s LGBTQ2 community and Toronto police in light of demands from Black Lives Matter that uniformed officers be excluded from the parade and questions around the investigation into serial killer Bruce McArthur, who targeted men from the gay community for years.

Nobody has been named to replace Nuamah so far. Pride Toronto told CP24 that its board is currently working on finding someone for the role.

“We will be releasing a proposed timeline for the search for a new executive director soon,” the group said in a further message on Facebook. “This timeline will include multiple opportunities and mechanisms for the membership and the communities we serve to provide input and authentic engagement into what the skills, experience, priorities and passion of the next executive director should be.”