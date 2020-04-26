TORONTO -- A male has died in hospital after being shot near Jane and Sheppard on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just after 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said officers located a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Police said he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More to come.