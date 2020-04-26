North York shooting leaves male dead
Published Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:56PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:09PM EDT
TORONTO -- A male has died in hospital after being shot near Jane and Sheppard on Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just after 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said officers located a male with a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.
Police said he was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit is now investigating.
There is no suspect information at this time.
More to come.