A hospital in the city’s east end has informed its employees returning from abroad that it expects them to continue showing up to work so long as they are asymptomatic, a position that goes against advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The province had previously said that healthcare workers didn’t need to self-isolate upon returning to Canada unless they were exhibiting symptoms but in a memo on Thursday Dr. David Williams amended that guideline and said that all healthcare workers should be self-isolating if they have travelled internationally.

He said that the only exception would be workers who are deemed “critical” to continued operations “by all parties.” He said that those employees could report to work but should “undergo regular screening, use appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the 14 days and undertake active self-monitoring, including taking their temperature twice daily.”

The new advice came on the same day that officials confirmed a woman had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to work at a hospital in Woodstock following a trip to Mexico.

In a statement provided to CP24, Michael Garron Hospital said that despite the new advice it is taking the position that “all healthcare workers are critical for hospital operations” and is therefore telling its employees that they must immediately return to work after international travel if they are asymptomatic.

The hospital, however, said that it will continue advanced screening measures for “for staff, physicians, patients, visitors and every individual entering the building.”

“We are asking asymptomatic health care workers returning from international travel to return to work based on several robust safety measures and strategies we have put in place from the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. This approach is consistent with our healthy workplace policy and in alignment with several of our partner hospitals in Toronto,” the statement reads. “There is community transmission of COVID-19 in Ontario; therefore travel is no longer the only risk factor. People who have not travelled may now be at similar risk for having COVID-19 as those who have travelled.”

Advice is not mandatory

Williams told reporters on Thursday that there are some positions that healthcare providers may view as essential but he said that they ought to identify those positions while there is a “window of opportunity to do that.”

For its part, Michael Garron Hospital said that all hospitals are “complex organizations” that need “many essential functions to maintain operations, from frontline patient care providers to food services, security, diagnostics, pharmacy, information technology, facilities, maintenance and leaders.”

For that reason, the hospital said that it would be difficult to follow a broad guideline like asking all staff members to self-isolate after returning to Canada.

Instead, it said that all staff members will be asked whether anyone in their hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 upon entering the building. If they answer yes they will be directed to a screening clinic for assessment.

“We strongly believe that the tracking of symptoms is essential for health care workers in order to keep our patients and staff safe,” the statement notes.

In a statement provided to CP24, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that it made the decision to encourage individuals returning to Canada to self-isolate “in consultation with health system partners.” The spokesperson noted that the guideline “is in line” with the advice that has been given to all Canadians.

“It’s our expectation that hospitals abide by our guidance, but it’s not a directive,” they said.