Man in hospital after shooting at Steeles and Islington
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:43AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 8:00AM EDT
York Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man and a police officer were taken to hospital on Tuesday night.
Police said it happened around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Islington and Steeles avenues, where officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle.
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate.
Police investigate after a man was shot on the border of Vaughan and Toronto. (CTV News Toronto)
Police said an officer was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Toronto police said they are assisting with the investigating as the incident is on the border.