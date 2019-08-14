

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man and a police officer were taken to hospital on Tuesday night.

Police said it happened around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Islington and Steeles avenues, where officers were investigating reports of a stolen vehicle.

The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate.



Police investigate after a man was shot on the border of Vaughan and Toronto. (CTV News Toronto)

Police said an officer was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Toronto police said they are assisting with the investigating as the incident is on the border.