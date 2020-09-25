TORONTO -- One man is dead following a shooting in Brampton early this morning, Peel Regional Police confirm.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Queen Street East and Rutherford Road North.

A male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area and police initially said his injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

He was subsequently pronounced dead.

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

A daycare in the area is in a hold and secure position as a result of the shooting investigation.

There is a large police presence in the area and members of both the tactical and K9 units have been called in.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.