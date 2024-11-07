A father has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his weeks-old baby in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said they were contacted by the York Children’s Aid Society in January about a child taken to a Toronto hospital. The infant died days later.

“The seven-week-old infant had significant injuries which could not be explained by their parents,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

Last month, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Hei Yip, the infant’s father, with second-degree murder.

Investigators did not release the cause of the child’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.