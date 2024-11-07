Group frustrated over Danforth-Kingston project delays that could bring major bike lane, transit upgrades

Organizers with a community group in Toronto’s east end are concerned a potentially big project – with bike lane and streetscape upgrades – could be collecting dust and it's not clear if the holdup may be connected to the Ford government's proposed restrictions on municipalities.

The concerns from the group 'Danforth-Kingston 4 All' came after the Tory government tabled a bill that would require municipalities to get permission to install a bike lane if it removes a lane of vehicle traffic.

The 10-kilometre stretch of roadway in question stretches from East York's edge into Scarborough along Danforth and Kingston roads – a part of Toronto the group argues needs to be safer and more enjoyable.

"Right now, it's operating like a highway in our community and we need it to be more, something we can all use," Ella Wind, of Danforth-Kingston 4 All, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday.

The City of Toronto identified a project area along Danforth Avenue and Kingston Road, from Victoria Park Avenue to Scarborough Golf Road, as a critical transportation route where bike lanes could be installed and other streetscape enhancements could be done. The project outlines road resurfacing plans along a big section of Kingston Road, creating what it says is a once-in-a-25-year opportunity to make changes.

A five-year safety review of the corridor found there were 1,756 collisions between 2017 and 2021 resulting in hundreds of injuries – 10 of which were serious and five caused death.

Danforth-Kingston 4 All said there is space to create complete streets – meaning space for cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles – on the corridor. But, after the first phase of consultations in June, they say that they aren't hearing back from the city about next steps and don't know why.

"Scarborough is often left behind. There is not a lot of cycling infrastructure and safe streets in Scarborough. But really, this is a huge opportunity to create a main street, or create a destination, rather than just a place people speed through," Joel Gilbert Anderson, also of Danforth-Kingston 4 All, said.

Joel Gilbert Anderson of Danforth-Kingston 4 All.

It's unclear if the Ford government's plans surrounding bike lanes are having an impact on this project. A spokesperson for the Minister of Transportation tells CTV News Toronto anything that removes a lane of traffic will be reviewed.

Danforth-Kingston 4 All said most of the route has three lanes of traffic in each direction and can go ahead without approval because the traffic lanes can be narrowed. That said, the stretch of Danforth East and Victoria Park only has two lanes of traffic in both directions.

Wind and Gilbert-Anderson said the project is still open-ended, but note it is also years behind schedule, which could cause issues as more housing is planned and more people move to the area.

"Housing and mobility are very closely linked," said Gilbert Anderson. "From a practical standpoint not everyone can get in a vehicle and drive to their destination (…) There's a lot at stake and lives are at stake."

Wind said the improvements expect to go beyond bike lanes, including possible changes to transit – like a rapid bus lane – or business-area style improvements from beautification to sidewalk expansion.

Ella Wind of Danforth-Kingston 4 All.

"Personally, I use Kingston more as a pedestrian, not as a cyclist," Wind said. "My daughter goes to dance lessons on Kingston. I'd love to go to the restaurant right across the road, but I don't feel comfortable crossing the street with a kid."

The city said it's working on a response to CTV News Toronto's questions about the project.

"What's going on with these consultations? Where are they?" said Wind.

Online, the city says phase two consultations are expected this fall. The project is in its preliminary stages and still needs to go before city council.