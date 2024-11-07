An 84-year-old woman who was left with critical injuries after being struck by a school bus in Richmond Hill earlier this week has died.

York Regional Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.

She suffered a serious head injury in the collision, which occurred near Yonge Street and Silverwood Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the school bus driver fled the scene, but investigators have since identified them. The driver’s name has not been released.

Police have not laid any charges and say the investigation is ongoing.

They are urging anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to investigators to call them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.