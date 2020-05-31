TORONTO -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in a parking lot in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in an apartment parking lot on East 14th Street on the Hamilton Mountain.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving calls about a male suffering from gunshot wounds in the area.

Police say they arrived four minutes later and found the male victim bleeding on the ground.

Officers attempted to resuscitate the victim and he was rushed to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The fatal shooting is now Hamilton's sixth homicide of 2020.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased as they are still waiting to complete next-of-kin notification.

Officers say the investigation is still in its "infancy" and police are not yet able to release a suspect description at this time.

"Hamilton Police have contained the crime scene in the parking lot of 334 East 14th St. Officers will be in the area for most of today canvassing," the police service said in a news release issued on Sunday morning.

"If you live in the immediate area, police are asking that you check your video surveillance between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. for anything unusual or suspicious. Investigators will also be canvassing for any potential video."

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Det. Ross Johnson at 905-546-3827.