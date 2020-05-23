Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate what is being described as a “suspicious death” in Mississauga.

Police say that officers were called to the Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard and Hurontario Street area at around 12:20 a.m. after an adult male was found deceased in a residence.

Police say that the scene has since been secured and that officers are awaiting the arrival of detectives from the Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau.

The cause of death is not immediately clear.