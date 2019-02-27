

CTV News Toronto





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019:

York Region District School Board: School bus and taxi services cancelled today due to weather. Schools remain open.

Peel District School Board: School buses cancelled for Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga. Schools remain open.

York Catholic District School Board: All school buses cancelled today due to weather. Schools will remain open.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools, administrative buildings, and school child care centres are closed today due to weather.

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled today but schools remain open

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled in Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon today due to weather. Buses serving St. Andrew, St. Peter, and St. Benedict in Orangeville are running. All schools are open

Halton District School Board: All schools and administrative centres are closed today due to weather.

Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools and offices closed today due to heavy snowfall and poor road conditions.

Durham Student Transportation: All school buses cancelled today due to inclement weather.

Operating normally:

Toronto District School Board: School buses are running and schools are open today

Toronto Catholic District School Board: School buses are running and schools are open today