Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 7:41AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019:
York Region District School Board: School bus and taxi services cancelled today due to weather. Schools remain open.
Peel District School Board: School buses cancelled for Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga. Schools remain open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school buses cancelled today due to weather. Schools will remain open.
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All schools, administrative buildings, and school child care centres are closed today due to weather.
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled today but schools remain open
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled in Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon today due to weather. Buses serving St. Andrew, St. Peter, and St. Benedict in Orangeville are running. All schools are open
Halton District School Board: All schools and administrative centres are closed today due to weather.
Halton Catholic District School Board: All schools and offices closed today due to heavy snowfall and poor road conditions.
Durham Student Transportation: All school buses cancelled today due to inclement weather.
--------------------
Operating normally:
Toronto District School Board: School buses are running and schools are open today
Toronto Catholic District School Board: School buses are running and schools are open today