TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy who was struck by a pickup truck in Hamilton, Ont. while crossing the road has died and is now being remembered by his father as a "sweet" boy.

The boy's father, Jamie Strickland, wrote on Facebook Thursday morning that his son Jude died just after midnight.

Jude Strickland was critically injured on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. on Royalvista Drive when he was hit by a Dodge RAM pickup truck that ran through a red light, police said.

Police said he was walking through the intersection with the assistance of a crossing guard when the crash occurred.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

"Our dear, sweet Jude passed away, just after midnight this morning," Strickland wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. "This is the most heartbreaking thing we have ever experienced."

"Just this past Tuesday morning we were shoveling snow together before school, and now he is gone. We are grateful beyond words for your all your love and support over these past days."

In a statement released Thursday, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said Jude was a student at Templemead Elementary School.

I am heartbroken at the news that Jude Strickland has passed away. My condolences are with his family, and the entire community that is sharing in this loss and grieving right now. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) December 3, 2020

"We are deeply saddened to learn that an 11-year-old Templemead student has died from his injuries after a traffic accident," the school board said. "Words fail us as we express our empathy for what Jude Strickland's family and loved ones are going through."

"We are finding solace in the fact that Jude is now with Jesus."

The board said that the flag has been lowered to show their respect for the family.

Jamie Strickland is an associate pastor at West Highland Church in Hamilton.

The lead pastor at the church, John Mahaffey, told CTV News Toronto he has notified the parishioners about Jude’s death and said he is heartbroken by the news.

Police have laid a charge of dangerous operation causing death against the 28-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who has since been identified as Hamilton man Brandon Aubert.