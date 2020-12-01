TORONTO -- An 11-year-old boy has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton Police said the boy was crossing the street westbound on Royalvista Drive around 3:30 p.m when he was hit by a vehicle travelling southbound on Upper Gage Avenue.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

“As a mother I can only imagine what this family is going through, and my heart goes out to them,” said Const. Krista-Lee Ernst with Hamilton Police.

Little information has been provided regarding the circumstances of the incident, but police say the driver involved has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Beth Macdonell