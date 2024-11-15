TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man wanted for allegedly selling fake concert and sporting tickets

    Jaspal Singh Thiara is wanted in connection with a ticket scam in Peel Region. (Peel Regional Police) Jaspal Singh Thiara is wanted in connection with a ticket scam in Peel Region. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    Peel police are searching for a Toronto man who allegedly sold fake sporting and concert tickets to a victim, which resulted in a loss of over $38,000.

    Peel Regional Police said an investigation occurred between February and October looking into multiple fraud reports.

    A suspect allegedly fraudulently sold concert and sporting event tickets to an unsuspecting victim, disguising them as being from reputable and legitimate ticket sale companies.

    As a result of the investigation, police have issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jaspal Singh Thiara. He is wanted for fraud over $5,000 and failure to comply.

    Police said Thiara is already on a judicial release for similar charges.

    “Given the heightened concert awareness in the GTA this week, it is believed he may still be actively seeking additional unsuspecting victims,” police said in a news release, referring to the Taylor Swift concerts happening in Toronto. Many fans are still hoping to score last-minute tickets to the “Eras Tour.”

    Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

    Anyone with information on Thiara’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

    According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the number of reports of people being ripped off this year trying to see Swift has now climbed to 190.

    with files from The Canadian Press

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News