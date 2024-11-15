Toronto man wanted for allegedly selling fake concert and sporting tickets

Peel police are searching for a Toronto man who allegedly sold fake sporting and concert tickets to a victim, which resulted in a loss of over $38,000.

Peel Regional Police said an investigation occurred between February and October looking into multiple fraud reports.

A suspect allegedly fraudulently sold concert and sporting event tickets to an unsuspecting victim, disguising them as being from reputable and legitimate ticket sale companies.

As a result of the investigation, police have issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jaspal Singh Thiara. He is wanted for fraud over $5,000 and failure to comply.

Police said Thiara is already on a judicial release for similar charges.

“Given the heightened concert awareness in the GTA this week, it is believed he may still be actively seeking additional unsuspecting victims,” police said in a news release, referring to the Taylor Swift concerts happening in Toronto. Many fans are still hoping to score last-minute tickets to the “Eras Tour.”

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on Thiara’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the number of reports of people being ripped off this year trying to see Swift has now climbed to 190.

with files from The Canadian Press