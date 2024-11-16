Toronto police searching for 4 suspects after 2 men assaulted and robbed

Toronto police are searching for four suspects after two men were assaulted, robbed and forced to withdraw money from an ATM earlier this month.

Police said the two victims attended the area of Bermondsey Road and Eglinton Avenue East, west of Victoria Park Avenue, on the evening of Nov. 3 to meet a potential buyer of the laptop they were selling.

The victims were met by four male suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed them of various items.

“The suspects then forced the victims into a vehicle and drove them to another location to withdraw money from an ATM,” police allege in a news release on Friday.

The suspects shortly fled the area in a vehicle, leaving the victims with minor injuries.

On Friday, police released photos of the four suspects, three of which are believed to be 20 years old.

The first suspect has a medium build, black hair and black beard and was last seen wearing a greyish-blue hoodie, beige cargo pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as five-foot-nine with a medium build, black hair in a bowl cut and a black moustache. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, a white “V” on the back, and white shoes.

Meanwhile, the third suspect is considered six-foot-two with a medium build and was wearing a black ski mask, black puffer jacket and black shoes. The final suspect has black hair in a bun and a black moustache. Police said he had on a beige tracksuit, a black puffer jacket and black shoes with white marks on them.

Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a black Mercedes SUV with an Ontario licence plate CRRH 525.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.