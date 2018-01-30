

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid after Peel police said a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her gymnastics coach over a four-year period.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said investigators were contacted earlier this year by a 15-year-old girl who said she had been sexually assaulted by her gymnastics coach.

The alleged incidents, according to police, occurred over a four-year period.

On Friday, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Scott McFarlane and on Monday, he turned himself into police.

McFarlane has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring under 16 years old, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, and indecent exposure to a person under 16.

Police said McFarlane worked as a gymnastics coach in Peel Region, Oakville, Ottawa, and western Canada but has been suspended by Gymnastics Ontario.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the case to contact Peel Regional Police’s special victims unit.