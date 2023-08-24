A true recovery for Toronto’s transit ridership could still be a long way off and the crushing financial pressure facing the city could exacerbate the problem by hampering the growth of transit infrastructure, Toronto’s city manager warned Thursday.

“While our overall ridership on transit continues to inch up -- it currently sits at about 76 per cent of our pre-pandemic levels -- the number that says to me… that we are not yet recovered when it comes to transit and we may be a long way off from recovery when it comes to transit is the number of frequent weekday riders, the commuters that use TTC: 56 per cent of the pre-pandemic level,” City Manager Paul Johnson told the city’s Executive Committee Thursday.

“That is the change in our work environment that is unlikely to change in the next couple of weeks or months. Whether it gets back to the way we worked prior to the pandemic or not is a question that no one can fully answer. But we do know that that is keeping us from being back at our pre-pandemic levels around transit.”

Lower transit ridership has been one of the major factors draining money from the city’s operating budget, along with higher inflation rates and shelter costs.

Transit also makes up more than half of unfunded capital costs over the next decade, Johnson said. Of Toronto’s $29.5 billion in net unfunded capital needs over the next 10 years, unfunded transit infrastructure accounts for $16.9 billion, the largest single area.

Thursday’s special meeting of the Executive Committee was called by Mayor Chow shortly after her election in order to deal with Toronto’s troubled finances.

The committee is weighing a number of new revenue options to help alleviate the pressure, including a municipal sales tax, a parking levy and hikes in existing taxes like the vacant home tax and land transfer tax on luxury homes.

However city officials have warned that none of the revenue tools being contemplated will be enough to plug the whole, and have said that urgent help is needed from other levels of government, particularly for areas where they have responsibility, such as refugees and housing.

The city also warned last week that absent a new funding formula for transit, it may have to pause negotiations on provincial priority transit projects and future provincial transit expansion projects.

The warning from the city manager comes the same day the city announced that the troubled Line 3 (Scarborough RT) will remain closed for good after a derailment shuttered the line last month. The line was scheduled to close in November anyhow, to be replaced by bus service on existing roads. But the rickety, problem-plagued line has served as an example of the need for constant transit investment.