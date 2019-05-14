

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A father and son have been charged after hazardous and explosive materials were found at a residence in Richmond Hill last week.

York Regional Police said that an investigation was launched on May 9 after they received some information about a suspect who was being investigated by United States Customs and Border Protection, as well as the Canada Border Services Agency.

York police said that officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Larratt Lane, near Shaftsbury Avenue and Bathurst Street, on Friday. When they arrived at the residence, police said they found an unspecified quantity of “hazardous, explosive materials as well as a detonator device.”

Neighbours were evacuated as a precaution, police said, and the hazardous materials were safely removed by provincial police and York Region officers.

York police Const. Laura Nicolle said that investigators were concerned that the hazardous and explosive materials were found in such a residential area.

“Our officers were there over the course of Friday and then the weekend essentially safely removing this material,” said York Const. Laura Nicolle. “Definitely a concern to have this type of material in a home like that.”

Two suspects were taken into custody on May 13 in connection with the incident.

Richmond Hill residents Mahyar Mohammadiasl, 18, and Reza Mohammadiasl, 47, have each been charged with possession of an explosive device.

Nicolle said the suspects both lived at the same residence in Richmond Hill. They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who knows the suspects or may have information about the incident are being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told CTV News Tuesday the investigation poses no threat to national security.