

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Court documents show that Blue Jays’ closer Roberto Osuna has been ordered to abstain from communicating directly or indirectly with a woman police say he allegedly assaulted earlier in May.

The 23-year-old baseball player was arrested on May 8 and charged with one count of assault. According to the court documents, the alleged assault occurred on that same day, and was connected to a domestic incident.

Osuna was released with a promise to appear, but he was ordered not to contact the victim of the alleged assault and to stay at least 100 meters away from a residential building in the Fort York area.

The documents reveal that Osuna was granted permission to go into the building one time, accompanied by officers, to collect his belongings.

The court documents also state that Osuna must refrain from buying, consuming, or possessing alcohol. He is not allowed to possess weapons.

Major League Baseball initially put Osuna on a seven-day administrative leave, pending an investigation. That leave was extended on Monday, until May 21.

The MLB has said that the administrative leave is not considered disciplinary action. The league does have a domestic violence policy, which would allow for formal discipline, even if the incident doesn't result in a trial.

Osuna is scheduled to appear before a judge on June 18.

-With files from the Canadian Press