TORONTO -- One person was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stealing a golf cart from an Oakville school and taking it for a drive on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Halton Regional Police were initially called to Appleby College around noon following the theft of a motorized utility car, the Ontario Provincial Police said. The OPP then received calls from motorists reporting someone on a golf cart on the eastbound lanes of the QEW.

Police said the driver exited the highway at Brant Street in Burlington and was later pulled over at Mapleview Shopping Centre.

The driver attempted to flee and tried to go inside the mall, police said, but the doors were locked as the mall was closed

Police arrested and charged the driver with theft over $5,000.