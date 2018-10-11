

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An Ajax elementary school teacher is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old student.

Durham regional police say the alleged assault occurred at Da Vinci Public School on Williamson Drive East within the 2017 and 2018 school year.

Few other details were provided about the case.

A suspect identified as Krystal Wilson, 31, of Whitby, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police say Wilson is currently a teacher at Roland Michner Public School on Ritchie Avenue in Ajax and is known commonly to students as "Krystal Clunis."

In the past, she worked at Vincent Massey Public School and Dr. SJ Phillips in Oshawa.

Investigators want to ensure there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.