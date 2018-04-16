

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with an eighth count of first-degree murder, the Crown announced Monday.

The charge was laid in a Toronto courtroom this morning in connection with the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, was previously charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, and Abdulbasir Faizi.

According to investigators, the seven men, who all had ties to Toronto’s LGBTQ2S community, were murdered between 2010 and 2017.

Police will be providing an update on the case at Toronto police headquarters at 10:30 a.m.