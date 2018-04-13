

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they have identified a dead man who is believed to be a victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Police released a photograph of the man on March 5, saying they believed he may be one of McArthur's alleged victims.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said at the time that releasing the photo was a "last resort" to identify the man.

On Wednesday, Idsinga released a new version of the photograph, enhanced by a member of the public.

Investigators say they have since identified the man but are not releasing his name or details on whether new charges will be laid against McArthur until the man's next of kin have been notified.

McArthur, 66, is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder in connection with men who had ties to the city's LGBTQ community.