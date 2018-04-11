

Codi Wilson And Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with a seventh count of first-degree murder during a brief appearance in a Toronto courtroom.

Earlier this year, McArthur was charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of six men with ties to the city’s LGBTQ2S community.

Investigators previously confirmed that the remains of at least seven people were found in planters on a property where the 66-year-old kept equipment for his landscaping business.

McArthur appeared via video link at College Park courts on Wednesday morning. He is being held in a segregation unit.

Police previously said he was on a suicide watch for a period of time.

Some of the remains, police said, belong to 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, 50-year-old Soroush Mahmudi, and 40-year-old Skandaraj Navaratnam.

On Wednesday, the Crown said that 44-year-old Abdulbasir Faizi had been identified as the seventh victim in the case.

Faizi disappeared from the Church and Wellesley area in late 2010. His vehicle was later found abandoned on Moore Avenue, near Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

He had a wife and two daughters in Mississauga and was working delivering pizzas at the time he was reported missing.

His is the fifth and final missing person case investigated by police in projects Houston and Prism to be positively linked to McArthur and confirmed deceased.

The other remains found on the property have yet to be identified. Investigators had previously released an image of a middle-aged man they believe was killed by McArthur but have so far been unable to identify him.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator in the case, will provide an update on the case at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today.