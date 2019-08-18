

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





York Regional police say one person is dead and five are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Sunday night.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Jefferson Forest Drive for reports of a crash.

A vehicle had reportedly flipped and caught fire, said police.

York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

They rushed five people to a hospital: three to local hospital and two to a Toronto hospital.

Yonge St. is closed between Jefferson Side Road and 19th Avenue for investigation.