

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have unveiled the new look of their police cruisers on Monday morning after undertaking public consultations on the design this past spring.

Last year, Toronto police revealed the new design of the service’s frontline vehicles but ultimately halted the rollout following concerns about the “militaristic" design of the dark grey and white cruisers.

A motion approved by city council last November asked the Toronto Police Services Board to review the colour scheme and the police service subsequently promised to undertake public consultations and revisit the design.

About 100 of the force’s 750 front-line cars were repainted in the grey and white design and Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash previously said that the repainted vehicles would remain on the streets during the public consultations.

The new design was created by Ryerson University’s RTA School of Media, the police service said in a news release issued Monday.

Chief Mark Saunders was on hand for the unveiling, which took place on Grenville Street, behind Toronto police headquarters, at 10 a.m.