Man, 22, died in head-on collision in Caledon
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Rachael D'Amore and Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 10:02PM EDT
A 22-year-old Brampton man is dead following a head-on crash in Caledon this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Airport Road, between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad, shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a pick-up truck was taken to hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the minivan, Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan, suffered critical injuries in the crash and died at the scene.
OPP say Airport Road was closed for several hours between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad while crews investigated.
No charges have been laid.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the collision.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man, 22, died in head-on collision in Caledon
- Four girls praised for reporting man who allegedly attempted to lure them
- Schools warned about Netflix show '13 Reasons Why'
- Air pollution on TTC 10 times worse than on the street, study finds
- Chinatown shooting suspect seen fleeing scene in security footage