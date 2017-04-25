

Rachael D'Amore and Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





A 22-year-old Brampton man is dead following a head-on crash in Caledon this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Airport Road, between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad, shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a pick-up truck was taken to hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan, Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan, suffered critical injuries in the crash and died at the scene.

OPP say Airport Road was closed for several hours between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad while crews investigated.

No charges have been laid.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the collision.