Woman found dead inside west Toronto residence: police

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in The Junction neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police were first called to the residence near Keele Street and Dundas Street West just after 2 p.m.

Investigators said that a woman in her 60s was located deceased inside with trauma to her body. She is Toronto’s 69th murder victim of the year.

Police have not yet identified the woman and are still working to notify next-of-kin.

No information is available at this time about any suspects or what may have led up to the homicide.