Police ID man fatally shot in parking lot of North York shopping centre

Toronto police have identified a man fatally shot in North York earlier this week.

Police said 26-year-old Joey Omar Black was found shot in the parking lot of a shopping centre near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West just before midnight on Monday.

He was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. Black is the city’s 68th homicide victim of the year.

Police have not released suspect information in the case.

The shooting was one of four homicides that took place in the Greater Toronto Area over a 24-hour span. A man was also fatally stabbed the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street.

On Wednesday, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said his service is committed “to doing everything we can to prevent further tragedies.”

“We are working tirelessly and have increased our presence in the neighbourhoods most affected by gun violence,” the chief said, noting that police have made 746 firearm-related arrests so far this year and seized 671 guns.

“Our top priority is keeping our communities safe. But we cannot do it alone. We will continue working with residents, educators, community and faith leaders, and local agencies and our SafeTO partners, to offer people a better path forward.”

Demkiw said that while numbers show an increase in gun violence from last year, the figures remain “on par” when compared to pre-pandemic years.

“That said, I’m always hesitant to talk about statistics because we must acknowledge the pain and trauma that families feel as a result of gun violence, and this pain impacts generations,” the chief said.

“These numbers do not bring people back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.