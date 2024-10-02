Oshawa man charged following cross-border drug, gun parts smuggling investigation

A 24-year-old man from Oshawa is facing numerous charges following an investigation into the smuggling of drugs and prohibited weapon parts across the Canada-U.S. border.

Last May, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) launched an investigation after border agents thwarted several attempts to smuggle illegal firearms parts into Canada.

As a result, on Sept. 4, the CBSA and the Durham Regional Police Service’s Tactical Support Unit executed search warrants at two homes in Oshawa.

During those raids, authorities said they seized “equipment that formed a clandestine narcotics lab, such as pill and drug brick presses, baggies, weight scales, vacuum sealers, and baking soda” as well as unspecified quantities of MDMA, cocaine, oxycodone, methamphetamine, traces of fentanyl, and illicit drug additives.

Investigators said that they also located and seized “several overcapacity magazines, magazine catch and release devices, 10 round magazines, a suppressor, a firearm conversion kit, a weapon mounted flashlight, 46 rounds of ammunition, multiple cell phones, SIM cards, a computer, and more than $23,800 CAD.”

Cameron Williams, 24, of Oshawa, was arrested and is facing 18 smuggling, drug and firearms parts possession, and unauthorized importation offences. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24.